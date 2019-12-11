Nigerians See Us As Bad People: Senate President Lawan

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has said that Nigerians see senators as bad people because they (Nigerians) hardly understand them (senators).

The senate president said this on Tuesday while reiterating that the Senate will continue to do things that would improve the level of trust between them and Nigerians.

This was after a bill sponsored by Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita to rename Federal Poly Daura after late Senator Mustapha Bukar passed for second reading.

In his remarks after the bill was read the second time, Lawan said, “All of us who interacted with late Bukar know how deep he was, how committed and dedicated he was to a good cause and to this institution of the Senate.

“One thing to take away here is the renaming of Federal Polytechnic, Daura to Mustapha Bukar Polytechnic, Daura and like all our colleagues have said, this is a good example of what a good thing can bring.”

Speaking on how Nigerians see them, he said, “We are normally seen as bad people because people hardly understand us even though they trust us as we are always elected. This time around we will go further in giving a positive impression that we should give Nigerians and people we represent.”