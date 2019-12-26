Nigerians Should Respect Cabals, They Are Not Hungry People: Presidency

by Verity Awala
Garba shehu
Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has dismissed claims that cabals are powerful people controlling President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Shehu said cabals are respectable Nigerians who deserve respect because they have achieved a lot.

The presidential spokesperson said, “A lot of people who are being dragged into this cabal thing, they are respectable Nigerians who have achieved a lot for themselves and for the nation. They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves. ”

Read Also: Falana Is A Liar, Buhari’s Third Term Agenda Is Internet-Based Gossip: Presidency

On Nigerians labeling people as cabal, Shehu said, “Nigerians have formed the practice by labelling people that are in some advisable positions of the President as a cabal.

“People (cabals) should not be labelled negatively simply because they have offered themselves to support the President of this country,” he stated.

It will be recalled that the presidential spokesperson was reported last week to have said there is nothing wrong for the president to have ‘cabals’, as it happens everywhere else in the world.

