Nigerians Slam Aisha For Revealing She Doesn’t Have Pillow Talks With Buhari

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to fire heavy shots at the first lady, Aisha Buhari, for saying that she does not have pillow talks with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

She made this known during a feature of ‘Journalists Hang-out’ which took place on Television Continental on Thursday, 12th December.

What Nigerians are saying:

Read Also: You Are A Hypocrite; Nigerians Knock Aisha Buhari Over Attack On Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura

The one they have been talking before her husband became the president nnko? Nawa for this woman… — major general Alex (@lexyy4real) December 13, 2019

It will soon be over…. In 3yrs+, we will be done with him.

U can then have him, all to yourself. — Yusuf⏺ (@Prince_Yousuph) December 13, 2019

Kini gbogbo radarada yi — Strong Truth (@strong_truth) December 13, 2019