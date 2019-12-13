Nigerians Slam Aisha For Revealing She Doesn’t Have Pillow Talks With Buhari

by Valerie Oke
Aisha Buhari and husband
Aisha Buhari and husband

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to fire heavy shots at the first lady, Aisha Buhari, for saying that she does not have pillow talks with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

She made this known during a feature of ‘Journalists Hang-out’ which took place on Television Continental on Thursday, 12th December.

What Nigerians are saying:

