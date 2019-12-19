Nigerians Storm NDLEA Centers For Aptitude Test (Video)

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to recount their experience at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Aptitude test centers across Nigeria.

NDLEA Aptitude Test Date 2019 was slated to commence from December 16th, 2019.

Many Nigerians stormed the venues to seat for the test which will enable them to be gainfully employed in the agency.

One spectacular experience was shared by a web user, Hussein, who sat for the exam in Kano.

Hussein shared a video of men climbing through the building and passing through just to enter.

Watch the videos below: