Nigerians Throw Stones At APC For Saying PDP Made Thieves Billionaires

Following the comment credited to the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) wherein the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was accused of making thieves billionaire during its 16-year rule, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have pointed out that the same crop of people who were in PDP then have also crossed to APC.

What Nigerians are saying:

They did their phD at Apc — The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) December 29, 2019

APC is making them trillionaires – NIGERIANS — Say D Truth (@successbluelove) December 29, 2019

Those thieves includes amaechi, Silva, akpabio, ganduje ,el rufai , ribadu, al hassan ado etc — friday samuel (@fridaysami997) December 29, 2019