Nigerians Will Experience More Hardship Under Buhari In 2020: Shehu Sani

by Verity Awala
Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, has said that Nigerians will face “more hardship” under President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

According to The Nation, the former senator said this during a radio programme on Invicta FM Radio in Kaduna on Sunday.

Sani who urged Buhari’s government to stop blaming past governments for the situation of the country, said things will not improve even if Buhari is given an additional 50 years to rule.

“Nigerians are suffering and because the people in government have asked them to persevere. But the truth of the matter is that, none of the leaders’ children are suffering, none of their wives are suffering,” Sani reportedly said.

Read Also: Buhari Sacked You From Having A Bazaar Over Our Commonwealth: APC Replies PDP

“So, it is disturbing to note that, some sections of the masses are deceiving themselves by thinking that, the leaders love them, and the leaders are also suffering like themselves.

“This should stop complaining to Nigerians that, they met Nigeria is bad shape. If things were in good shape in the first place, you won’t be called to come and rule. Whoever looks at history and see the time that, past leaders like Sardauna came into power, they did a lot.

“But if you give this present government 50 more years to rule, this is how the masses will suffer for those 50 years. The masses are being deceived with promises.

“But, I am assuring you that, this hardship that Nigerians are even experiencing, is a joke compared to what would be happening in this coming year and beyond, because the measures the government is taking are not measures to bring succour to the masses, but to increase power for powerful and increase hardship for the masses.

“So, if this sitting government is truthful, let it tell Nigerians when things will go back to how they met them, not even talking about what they will add.”

Tags from the story
2020, President Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Bakare Blasts NANS For Supporting Obasanjo’s Botched Third Term Bid

New Abia Speaker Resigns, Less Than 24hrs Into His New Role

Ekiti Guber Polls: I’m The Lion That Can Tame The Leopard In APC, Fayose Tells PDP

Only Insane People Will Pass Vote Of No Confidence On Me – Gov. Bello

Suntai Has Recovered And Now Fit To Resume, Says Ex-Adamawa Gov

Court Adjourns Dasuki’s Case Till Jan. 20 As Ex-NSA Faults FG’s Move To Revoke His Bail

New PDP Opens Secretariat In Port Harcourt

Buhari Hasn’t Ruled Out Dialogue With Avengers, Other Militant Groups – Presidency

Pastor Adeboye

Abducted RGGC Pastors: Fani Kayode Calls On Pastor Adeboye To Renounce And Criticise Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *