‘Nigerians Will Never Stand Up For Anyone’ – Seun Kuti Reacts To Sowore’s Ordeal (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Seun Kuti
Nigerian Artiste – Seun Kuti

Popular Nigerian artiste, Seun Kuti has shared a concise opinion on the trending issues concerning former presidential candidate, Sowore.

Sharing a video that tagged Nigerians as ‘careless and selfish’, the artiste shared how Nigerians have failed to stand up for his father, late Fela

He also pointed out that it was high time we stopped and think, remembering that it is our right to speak up.

Kuti also pointed out that our care-less attitude is a weapon that makes greedy and corrupt politicians get away with their crimes and injustices.

Tags from the story
DSS, Seun Kuti, Sowore
0

