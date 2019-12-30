Nigeria’s Debt Profile Highly Exaggerated: Lai Mohammed

by Valerie Oke

 

Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has sued for calm over the country’s rising debt profile, saying there is no cause for alarm.

Reacting to outcries from some quarters that Nigeria may soon go bankrupt over its rising debt profile, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said there was no need to worry.

Speaking with newsmen on the achievements recorded by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the outgoing 2019, Mohammed, criticised those raising alarm over the current debt profile of the country.

He said the debt profile is highly exaggerated and those criticising haven’t backed up their claims with any numerical fact.

The minister also made it clear that the country has not exceeded its debt ceiling mark.

