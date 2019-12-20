Nikki Laoye Releases Beautiful New Photos As She Turns 39

by Temitope Alabi
Nikki Laoye
Nikki Laoye

Nigerian soul singer, Nikki Laoye turns 39 today and has taken to social media to share beautiful photos of herself to celebrate her new age.

Sharing the photos, she penned a sweet message alongside;

Read Also: Today Would Have Been My 8th Wedding Anniversary – Nikki Laoye

“#NikkiLaoyeAt39: Spent my birthday, working as I co-ordinated the Lagos Motor Boat Club Christmas Carol Night 2019 and doubled as an MC too. Of cos, We killed it.

“Had too much fun with my amazing #TeamNikkiLaoye band – dear friends, talented singers and musicians as we created an unforgettable fun-filled Carol Night.  What a beautiful way to spend my day.. Much luv to you all.

“So sorry I couldn’t respond to all calls and messages yet.. Now you know why Thank you everyone for your love, messages and calls. I will do my best to holla back ”

Nikki Laoye
Nikki Laoye
Tags from the story
Nikki Laoye
0

You may also like

Diddy Ranked #1 In Forbes Richest Hip-Hop Kings List

Ebuka: “Mercy Johnson makes other A-list actresses look like amateurs”

Rihanna Dragged After Sharing Photos of the Queen of England

Linda Ikeji’s predicaments made me rush into marriage – 23-year-old Nigerian female blogger

Tiwa Savage Shares The Secret Of Her Drastic Weight Loss

Model, Jelica Ljubicic posts selfie next to her dead father’s body in hospital for likes

Timi and Busola Dakolo

Why Gunmen Were At Timi Dakolo’s House – Kemi Olunloyo

Davido Declares His Love For First Baby Mama, Sophie Momodu

Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *