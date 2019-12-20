Nikki Laoye Releases Beautiful New Photos As She Turns 39

Nigerian soul singer, Nikki Laoye turns 39 today and has taken to social media to share beautiful photos of herself to celebrate her new age.

Sharing the photos, she penned a sweet message alongside;

Read Also: Today Would Have Been My 8th Wedding Anniversary – Nikki Laoye

“#NikkiLaoyeAt39: Spent my birthday, working as I co-ordinated the Lagos Motor Boat Club Christmas Carol Night 2019 and doubled as an MC too. Of cos, We killed it.

“Had too much fun with my amazing #TeamNikkiLaoye band – dear friends, talented singers and musicians as we created an unforgettable fun-filled Carol Night. What a beautiful way to spend my day.. Much luv to you all.

“So sorry I couldn’t respond to all calls and messages yet.. Now you know why Thank you everyone for your love, messages and calls. I will do my best to holla back ”