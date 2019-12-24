NIN To Be A Compulsory Requirement For Sim Registration, Retrieval: NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the national identification number(NIN) will henceforth be compulsory for sim registration.

According to NCC in a statement, the SIM registration exercise will help with the adoption of technology to improve security in the country.

“In line with the federal government’s directive, the commission is collaborating with the National Identity Management Commission towards the implementation of the mandatory use of national identification number regulations which stipulates the mandatory use of NIN for transactions such as SIM registration, reactivation/retrieval,” it said.

Read Also: Why FG Ordered NCC To Block 9m Unregistered Sim Cards

It noted also that the NCC was working on creating a credible database for telephone subscribers in order to be able to track telephone which criminals use to carry out their activities.

It explained further that it has de-duplicated 24 million validly registered telecom subscribers from the records using the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS).

“During the period under review, over 24 million validly registered subscriber records were scrubbed/ cleaned-up (deduplicated) via automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) in fulfilment of the mandate to establish a credible database of telephone subscribers,” it explained.

“The database was also upgraded with additional features such as ‘Add SIM’ and ‘Update SIM’ functionalities as well as the national identity number (NIN) field for an improved SIM registration process and ease of harmonization of SIM registration subscriber data with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) when the NIN regulations come into force.”