Nina Ivy Buries Her Father Amid Tears (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi alias Nina Ivy finally laid her dad to rest amid tears.

Nina Ivy
Reality star, Nina Ivy

The reality TV star and hair seller announced the death of her father via her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Nina Ivy posted pictures from the burial ceremony via her official Instagram page which was well-attended by family members and well wishers.

The BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ ex-housemate, captioned the post with some lovely messages such as:

“Keep resting my beloved father”

See photos from the occasion below:

 

