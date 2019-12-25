Nina Knocks Tacha’s Fan Who Said She Looks Like Abandoned Property

by Temitope Alabi
Nina and tacha
Nina and Tacha

Well, it does not look like Nina and Titans are done with their battle.

Recall Nina made news a few hours ago after she took to social media to state that Tacha lied about getting a Benz from her fans.

Read Also: Nina Mocks Tacha’s Car Gift On 24th Birthday, Says Its An Over-Used Benz

This has since gotten Tacha’s fans to come for the reality TV star, and just a few hours ago, another Titan dragged Nina, saying she looks like an abandoned property.

Nina, of course, wasted no time in responding to the troll offering to send the person Christmas food to ease the hate.

See the exchange below;

Tags from the story
Nina, Tacha
0

You may also like

American Star, Chris Brown Follows Orezi On Instagram

Desmond Elliot’s Wife Becomes Major Business Woman In Lagos Island

Yvonne Okoro explains why most female celebrities are single

Stop Pinging and Texting me; Actress Iyabo Ojo warns Lesbians

Annie Idibia Shares Lovely Vacation Photo with Her Daughters

Harrysong

South African Men Are Mumu, Nigerians Represent Africa, Says Harrysong

‘Are you Pregnant?’ – Fans reacts to Simi’s photo…

Joke Silva, husband share intimate moments as she celebrates birthday

“Thank God say I no be woman, I swear I won’t stay in one man house” – Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *