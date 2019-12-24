Nina Mocks Tacha’s Car Gift On 24th Birthday, Says Its An Over-Used Benz

by Valerie Oke
Nina Ivy
Reality star, Nina Ivy

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Nina has mocked 2019 controversial ex-housemate, Tacha, following the Benz which was reportedly gifted her by her fans on Monday, 23rd December while celebrating her 24th birthday.

Nina in her reaction to the birthday gift said all she could see is an overused Benz before going on to query who gave her the car.

She further stated that fans would soon start gifting people boyfriend and friend too.

Read Also: Nina Ivy Strips Internet Troll Over Adekunle Gold’s Advice About Life

She concluded by saying it is not her nature to keep quiet adding that she just can’t stop laughing.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Nina, Tacha
0

