Niniola’s Dream Comes Through As Femi Kuti Features In Her Upcoming Album

Self-styled queen of Afrobeat singer, Niniola Apata simply known as Niniola is currently in a happy mood after being able to secure legendary Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti to feature in her forthcoming album.

The singer made this known via her Instagram page where she described the feat as a dream come true.

Niniola is the elder sister to singer Teni.

She wrote:

Today A Dream Came True!!! Thank You So Much Sir FemiaKuti For Blessing My Song!!!

Great Session With A LEGEND…NEW MUSIC LOADING…ALBUM LOADING