Nnamdi Kanu: Orji Kalu’s Conviction Politically Motivated

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has described Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s conviction over alleged fraud and money laundering as politically motivated.

Kanu in a statement on Thursday said he warned Sen. Kalu that the northerners do not love the Igbos.

He said this is because of the pathological hatred Alimajiris have towards Biafrans (Igbos especially) because their industry and ingenuity expose their mediocrity.

He, however, described Kalu as one who is committed to one Nigeria.