NNPC GMD, Kyari Shuts Down Maiduguri With Children’s Wedding

Borno state was shut down on Saturday following the wedding of the son and daughter of Kyari Mele, group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Muhammad and Sadiya, the GMD’s son and daughter, got married to their different spouses on the same day, drawing the attendance of dignitaries from the nooks and crannies of the country.

According to reports, more than 40 private jets conveyed prominent politicians, oil business moguls, friends and family members of the NNPC DG to the venue of the mindblowing event.

The wedding reception was held at the government house multipurpose hall, government vehicles and a number of police and civil defence operatives restricted movement in major roads leading to the wedding venue for security reasons.

This move forced commuters riding back and forth to ply single lanes, causing severe traffic.

Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi, shehu of Borno; Babaana Zulum governor of the state; and Ali Sheriff, a former governor of Bornu state, Muhammed Monguno, the national security adviser; Rilwan Akiolu, oba of Lagos; ministers of the federal executive council, serving and former governors, senators, as well as northern emirs attended the event.

In September, Kyari had announced that the wedding will hold on December 28, and stated clearly that he wasn’t asking for material help of any kind.

He tweeted: “My son Muhammad and daughter Sadiya wedding set for 28th December 2019. Grateful and expectant of your prayers. Sending no one to solicit or rally for material help of any kind. ”