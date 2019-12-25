No Boyfriend To Spoil Me This Christmas: DJ Cuppy

by Valerie Oke
DJ Cuppy
Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy

Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented about not having a boyfriend to spoil her this Christmas.

The Disc Jockey took to her Twitter handle to share her frustration about not being in a relationship.

Cuppy has been recently rumoured to be in a relationship which Nigerian/ British boxer, Anthony Joshua. The duo had sparked relationship rumours when the sportsman visited Nigeria, a few months to his rematch with Any Ruiz — whom he later won to retrieve all his titles.

Read Also: Don’t Fall In Love With A Boxer, You Are A Wife Material And Not A Punching Bag: Nollywood Actor Advises DJ Cuppy

Cuppy had been Joshua’s company during his Nigerian visit and on the night of Joshua’s rematch, she had also shared a photo of her new car and how she was waiting to pick Joshua up, after his fight with Ruiz.

See post below

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy, Florence Otedola
0

You may also like

Beverly Naya, looks so yummy in new photo shoot for MKB 2017 Party Season Campaign…

Saidi Balogun, Foluke Daramola & Other Yoruba Movie Stars Excited To Meet Awilo

I Love Davido & I Have A Tattoo to Prove It – Davido Super Fan Tattoos His Name On Her Back

Again, Game Of Thrones Finale Breaks Record (Full Details)

Ghen! Ghen! ‘I Don’t Owe Him Any Apology’- DJ Timmy Replies Comedian Akpororo

Ekiti Election: “I Will Laugh Last” – Fayose Tells Buhari, APC

Only Animals Engage In Premarital Sex- Reno Omokri

Photos: Uche Ogbodo Spotted At Uche Nnanna’s Bridal Shower Party With Huge Baby Bump

See Simi Esiri’s Birthday Wishes To Dr Sid As He Turns 34

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *