No Boyfriend To Spoil Me This Christmas: DJ Cuppy

Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented about not having a boyfriend to spoil her this Christmas.

The Disc Jockey took to her Twitter handle to share her frustration about not being in a relationship.

Cuppy has been recently rumoured to be in a relationship which Nigerian/ British boxer, Anthony Joshua. The duo had sparked relationship rumours when the sportsman visited Nigeria, a few months to his rematch with Any Ruiz — whom he later won to retrieve all his titles.

Cuppy had been Joshua’s company during his Nigerian visit and on the night of Joshua’s rematch, she had also shared a photo of her new car and how she was waiting to pick Joshua up, after his fight with Ruiz.

