No One Celebrated My Life When I Had Ghastly Accident – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has advised Nigerians to change how they reason when it comes to celebrating one’s life.

According to the actor, he had a ghastly accident a while back and no one came out to celebrate his life. He added that if he had died, many would have come to show fake love.

The actor wrote on Twitter:

I survived a terrible accident & nobody came to celebrate my life.
If I had died many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate my life, fake love everywhere, someone will even choose to buy a 10million naira casket to bury me.
We must change the way we reason as a people.

