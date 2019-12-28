No One Was Hurt, First Bank Reacts To Failed Robbery Incident At Abuja Branch

by Olayemi Oladotun

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reacted to an attempted robbery at its Mpape, Abuja branch, a suburb of the capital city.

Abuja Robbery
Abuja Bank Robbers

Recall that it was reported that soldiers and policemen arrested the robbers after they got stuck during the robbery operation.

Also Read: Armed Robbers Trapped Inside Abuja Bank As Police, Army Block Entrance

In a statement made available on Saturday, the bank said the incident has been brought under control and normalcy has been restored in the area after four of the suspects were arrested and one of them gunned down.

The statement further explained that no customer and staff were hurt.

See the full statement below:

