No Political Party Is Playing Opposition Role Diligently: APC

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has stated that it is sad that no political party is playing the opposition role diligently because it is dampening the country’s democracy.

According to the Party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa Onilu, who spoke via a statement he made public, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has shown in recent times that it is incapable of functioning in the role.

He then called on other Parties to step up and come forward with better opposition.

He said:

“No doubt, our country deserves a strong and vibrant opposition to play its conventional role in the polity and to deepen democracy. The PDP has shown crass and shocking incapacity to perform that role,” he said.

“As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, we are worried by this obvious vacuum. No rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the current administration’s policies and programmes by the PDP.

“Just idle chatter, propagation of fake news, post-election delusions and other unpatriotic conducts. This is dangerous for our democracy.

“The APC hereby invites other registered political parties to step up and perform the crucial opposition role the PDP has failed so woefully to play.”