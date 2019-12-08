No Student Died After We Gave Free Deworming Drugs: Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed speculations that a secondary school student died, after students took free deworming drug launched in the state.

There are reports that about five students of Government Junior Secondary School Maimuna Gwarzo Tudun Wada were immediately taken to a hospital on Thursday after taking the free deworming drugs launched.

However, the State commissioner ‎for Education Malam Shehu Makarfi in an interview with Daily Trust, dismissed the claism saying no student died as a result of the drug, describing the remour as baseless.

‎He said, “ I was at the venue ,the governor’s wife too was there officially when the drug was launched and were given to so many students in some schools and no report of any issue apart from the incident at Maimuna Gwarzo which involved only one or two girls and only one girl was admitted in hospital after reacting to the drug. ”

The school principal also confirmed that only one girl was admitted and she has since recovered and went back home. So, all what people were writhing that a girl died was false because known of the girls died as a result of the drug.

As you know people react differently to drugs which is normal medically, ” he said.

According to the commissioner, the drugs given to the students was for deworming and nothing else, adding that an official of the state health ministry went to the school and discovered that no student died as speculated.