Nobody Has To Lose For Me To Succeed: Naira Marley

by Valerie Oke
Naira Marley
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley has stated that he is not in competition because everybody can win.

He further stated that nobody has to lose for him to succeed in life.

He made this known via his social media page on Saturday, 28th December.

The singer’s musical career witnessed a meteoric rise following his running battle with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) after he was accused of internet scams.

He wrote:

No competition because everybody can win, nobody has to lose for me to succeed.

0

