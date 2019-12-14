Nollywood Actor, Johnpaul Nwadike Celebrates As He Becomes US Citizen (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Johnpaul Nwadike
Nollywood Actor Johnpaul Nwadike

Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Nwadike, has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a US citizenship.

The film star recently became an American citizen, and he has shared photos and videos from the occasion.

The situation of things in Nigeria is no doubt disturbing and rather than continuing with the ‘e go better’ mantra, many citizens of the country have started to look for ways to greener pastures.

READ ALSO – Actor Johnpaul Nwadike Shares Cute Photos Of His Twins As They Celebrate Their First Birthday

It is no longer news that some Nigerians would not mind going through dangerous routes just to escape the country. However, some people have been patient enough to do things the right way.

Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Nwadike, is now a bonafide American citizen and he took to his social media page to share the good news as well as photos and videos from the occasion.

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Johnpaul Nwadike, Us Citizenship
0

You may also like

One reason you shouldn’t go ahead with your wedding – Apostle Suleiman

How You Deal With Sadness, According To Your Zodiac Sign

7 Ways To Get Up When You’re Down

7 Ways To Get Up When You’re Down

Teddy A and Bambam

TeddyA, BamBam Set To Perform White Wedding

Iyabo Ojo

The Kind Of Mother-In-Law I Will Be: Actress Iyabo Ojo

Hapless Fish Suspected To Be Whale Butchered On Lekki Beach

How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It

Blood pressure: 3 things you are doing wrong

What You Can Do To Safeguard Antibiotic Effectiveness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *