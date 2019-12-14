Nollywood Actor, Johnpaul Nwadike Celebrates As He Becomes US Citizen (Video)

Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Nwadike, has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a US citizenship.

The film star recently became an American citizen, and he has shared photos and videos from the occasion.

The situation of things in Nigeria is no doubt disturbing and rather than continuing with the ‘e go better’ mantra, many citizens of the country have started to look for ways to greener pastures.

It is no longer news that some Nigerians would not mind going through dangerous routes just to escape the country. However, some people have been patient enough to do things the right way.

Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Nwadike, is now a bonafide American citizen and he took to his social media page to share the good news as well as photos and videos from the occasion.

See His Post Here: