Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Trolled For Making His Children’s Hair

by Michael Isaac
Junior Pope
Nollywood Actor Junior Pope

Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has been trolled on the Internet for plaiting the hair of his kids.

The actor who replied the troll, however, got another lash from the troll and another user.

It was a series of back and forth releasing of words as they tried to make him see that he is setting a bad example.

The actor hinted that he has the right to train his children the way he deems right and fit for them.

