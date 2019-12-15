Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Shows All Her Sustained Injuries While Recounting Her Near Death Experience

Nollywood actress, Angela Okolie has given more insight into Saturday’s deadly attempt on her life as she showed all the injuries she sustained.

In the new video, the actress recounted her near death experience, stating that God saved her life because she was shot 10 times in the head and twice in the eye.

Okorie had also shared a video of her x-ray scan where she described the attack as an assassination attempt.

According to her, 10 bullets were removed from her head and the assassins kept shouting at her for about 30 minutes.

Watch the video below: