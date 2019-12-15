Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Shows All Her Sustained Injuries While Recounting Her Near Death Experience

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Angela Okolie has given more insight into Saturday’s deadly attempt on her life as she showed all the injuries she sustained.

Angela O
Angela Okorie

In the new video, the actress recounted her near death experience, stating that God saved her life because she was shot 10 times in the head and twice in the eye.

Okorie had also shared a video of her x-ray scan where she described the attack as an assassination attempt.

According to her, 10 bullets were removed from her head and the assassins kept shouting at her for about 30 minutes.

Read Also: Bloody Pictures Of Actress Angela Okorie Emerge As 14 Pellets Of Bullet Were Allegedly Removed From Her

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Angela Okorie
0

You may also like

Globacom Offering 5 Million Dollars In Scholarships To Nigerian Students

Actress Tonto Dikeh threatens to expose luxury hotel in Nigeria

Nollywood actor Tony Umez celebrates 54th birthday with family and friends (Photos)

NTA journalist shot dead by Unknown Gunmen

President Buhari urges people of Benue State to be restraint

Guilt-ridden”Yahoo Yahoo” boy sentenced to jail in Benin City (Photo)

NSCDC arrests UTME candidate with gun at examination center.Find out what he was doing with the gun

N4.56 Billion Pension Scam Trial Postponed till 2013 as one of the Suspects is Sick

10 benefits of eating Carrots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *