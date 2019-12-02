Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa, Nosy Fan Trade Words On Instagram

Actress Dayo Amusa and a fan clashed after she was accused by the latter of being used and dumped by popular fuji singer, KWAM 1.

It all started with the actress sharing a photo on her Instagram page and the follower tagged her a confirm prostitute adding that it was that reason that made the fuji singer kicked her out of his house.

Reacting to the comment, Dayo said the fan is definitely frustrated and depressed. She then called on her other followers to pray for the fan so that she does not commit suicide over her matter.

See their exchange below: