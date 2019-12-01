Nollywood Actress, Omotola Bags Honorary Degree From Igbinedion University

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has bagged an honorary degree in Doctorate of Art from the Igbinedion University.

The mum of four has been a leading voice in the advocate against gender discrimination in the country.

Also conferred with honorary degrees are former President Goodluck Jonathan, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), Chairman Business International Management, and Mr. Sow Bertin Agba.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the awardees were honoured for their contribution to human development and progress at the national and international levels.

See picture below:

