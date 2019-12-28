Nollywood Actress Tayo Sobola Marks 34th Birthday With Sweet Photos

Nollywood actress Tayo Sobola is celebrating her 34th birthday today, December 28, 2019.

In celebration of her special day, she took to Instagram to share some sexy new photos of herself as she wished herself a happy birthday.

The actress who was last heard of amidst the controversy of fraud with colleague Saidi Balogun.

In her new post, she is celebrating her 34th birthday with these amazing pictures as she has also written how she felt.

Sharing the photos she wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Sotayo’

See Photos Here: