Nothing Can Stop Me From Becoming A Father In 2020 – Zlatan Ibile

by Temitope Alabi
Zlatan
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has shared his 2020 plan with fans.

According to the ‘Zanku’ crooner, he intends to become a father in 2020 and believes nothing can stop that from happening.

Read Also: I Have Screenshot Of Those Who Said I Will Fade Off Before December – Zlatan Ibile

In his words;

“2020 nothing can stop me from becoming a father.”

This post has since gotten many of his fans talking with some asking what stopped him from becoming one in 2019.

Responding to that question, the rapper jokingly replied saying he has no money for pampers.

See the exchanges below;

Tags from the story
Zlatan Ibille
0

You may also like

The African kids pictured wearing plastic bag jersey now rocking real ones (See photos)

#BBNaija: Evicted housemate, Khloe oozes sex appeal in kinky outfit at BBN homecoming party

“I am not getting any younger, I need a wife” – Aliko Dangote

Actress, Regina Daniels Shows Off The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Donate Your Birthday Cake To Poor Couple Getting Married Soon, Tonto Dikeh Tells Bobrisky

“I don’t think it’s happening” – Peter Okoye shuts down PSquare reunion

Family of Iraqi beauty queen ‘forced to flee country after she took a selfie with Miss Israel’

#RIPZARA: Zara Gretti Raised Over N2.3m Before Passing Away

Veteran NTA News anchor, Cyril Stober retires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *