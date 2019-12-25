Nothing Can Stop Me From Becoming A Father In 2020 – Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has shared his 2020 plan with fans.

According to the ‘Zanku’ crooner, he intends to become a father in 2020 and believes nothing can stop that from happening.

In his words;

“2020 nothing can stop me from becoming a father.”

This post has since gotten many of his fans talking with some asking what stopped him from becoming one in 2019.

Responding to that question, the rapper jokingly replied saying he has no money for pampers.

See the exchanges below;