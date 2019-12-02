Nuella Njigbo Celebrates Her Daughter As She Turns 5

Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo is today celebrating her daughter Tess who turned 5.

The proud mom who is married to filmmaker Tchidi Chikere, shared a beautiful photo of the little one on her page and penned a sweet message alongside.

“Look who just turned 5!!!! Five years ago I received YOU, My priceless, precious, adorable and beautiful daughter. Tess every day that comes by you light up my world more and more, you have changed my life forever and helped mould me into the woman I am today. Thank you for bringing so much joy and laughter to our world, God bless you, direct your path and protect you for us Now and Forever in Jesus mightiest name Amen. I love you Tess Tchidi Chikere.”