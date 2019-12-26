OAP Dotun Reacts To Khafi And Gedoni’s Engagement

by Temitope Alabi
OAP Dotun has taken to social media to apologise to Gedoni Ekpata for having a different opinion about his relationship with Khafi in the Big Brother Naija House.

Reacting to the news of the couple’s engagement news, Dotun took To Twitter to say he thought Gedoni was a distraction to Khafi but he is happy for both of them.

He wrote: ‘I’ll be honest, I didn’t like Gedoni in the house cos I thot he was a distraction to Khafi & I didn’t think he liked her as such coz of a few bleeps on his side abt them both. Gedoni u are relentless & na man you be. I apologize & u made a very good choice. Khafi is a sweet girl.’

