OAP Dotun Shares Adorable New Photo Of His Daughters

OAP Dotun is one happy father as he has taken to his social media page to share an adorable new photo of his daughters.

The OAP and show host, who recently finished his mansion on the island, captioned the beautiful photo; “My chargers,” he captioned the photo.

The picture has since gotten followers and celebrities alike ‘awwing’ in his comment section with singer Lami Philips affirming that the photo is, in fact, the best photo of the year 2019.

In her words;

“Fave pic in of 2019”