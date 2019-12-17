OAP Dotun Shares Adorable New Photo Of His Daughters

by Temitope Alabi
Dotun
Dotun

OAP Dotun is one happy father as he has taken to his social media page to share an adorable new photo of his daughters.

The OAP and show host, who recently finished his mansion on the island, captioned the beautiful photo; “My chargers,” he captioned the photo.

Read Also: Teebillz Reacts As OAP Dotun Threatens To Cancel Interview With Tacha Over Death Threat

The picture has since gotten followers and celebrities alike ‘awwing’ in his comment section with singer Lami Philips affirming that the photo is, in fact, the best photo of the year 2019.

In her words;

“Fave pic in of 2019”

Tags from the story
Dotun, Lami Philips
