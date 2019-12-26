OAP Kemi Smallz Schools Troll Who tried To Body Shame Her

by Temitope Alabi
Kemi Smallz
Kemi Smallz

OAP Kemi Smallz has wasted no time in putting a troll in his place after the latter tried to body shame her.

Kemi had shared a beautiful new photo of herself on her page and in no time irked the troll. The photo saw Kemi posing with her shirt slightly opened and exposing her cleavage.

Read Also: Stop body shaming me or else I will sleep with your fathers- Ahneeka

Wasting no time the troll asked Kemi if she intentionally enjoys unbuttoning her shirt to show her ‘fallen breasts.’

Kemi responded immediately saying:

Yes, I Deliberately, wilfully, purposefully, consciously, intentionally did . I have the perkiest titties my darling but then again, so the fuck what if they are fallen?’

Tags from the story
Kemi Smallz
0

You may also like

Khafi

BBNaija: Khafi Confirms Tacha’s Alleged Body Odour (Video)

We haven’t approved increase in fuel price- PPPRA

SAD!!! Corps member raped in Cross Rivers State

I don’t sleep at sleep at events, i only pretend to – Kano State governor

Final Year Female Student Of Auchi Poly Disgraced After Been Caught Cheat!ng With Her Slippers (Photos)

Minister of works shot dead by mistake

Lagos Declares Thursday “Work-Free Day” For Pres. Buhari Visits To Lagos

Lagos Declares Thursday “Work-Free Day” For Pres. Buhari Visits To Lagos

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nelson

Nelson Evicted From The Big Brother Naija House

APC Condemns Bill Seeking life Pension For Legislators 

APC Condemns Bill Seeking Life Pension For Legislators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *