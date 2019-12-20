OAP Lolo Shares Her Sad Experience After Attending Teni’s Show

Popular Nigerian media personality Lolo has shared a sad experience she got after attending Teni’s show.

She took to Instagram to share how her phone and some money was lost.

From the information shared, she hinted that it has made her off social media space since after the show.

READ ALSO – “I’m Not Bothered About The Hate Comment On My Photos” –Lolo

Lolo also hinted that it was traffic robbers that stole the phone, adding that they have withdrawn about N300k from several of her accounts.

Afterwards, she called for the need to be security conscious.

See Post Here: