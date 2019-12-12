OAP Toolz Marks Son’s Birthday; Reveals His Face One Year After Birth (Photo)

Popular Nigerian on-air personality Toolz has finally shared a photo of what her son looks like as she marks his birthday.

The media personality who for some reasons have kept the identity of her son a secret has now shown the world his picture.

Sharing the photo, she also penned down sweet words to celebrate him on his first birthday.

Sharing the photos in two post, she wrote in part: “On the 12th December last year at 9.24 am, my prince was born. There are no words to describe how much you mean to us. You bring us so much joy and we thank God for you every day.”

See Photos Here: