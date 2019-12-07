OAU Lecturer Found Dead In His Office

by Temitope Alabi
OAU Lecturer
OAU Lecturer

A lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe, has been found dead.

According to reports, Igbokwe was found dead in his office in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, this morning.

Read Also: Kidnapped Female Lecturer Found Dead‎ In Kogi

Mr. Igbokwe was reportedly seen earlier in the day looking all hale and hearty before news surfaced that he had been found dead in his office.
.
The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarenwaju has since confirmed the sad news. His corpse has now been taken to the mortuary.

May his soul rest in peace.

Tags from the story
Nicholas Igbokwe, Oau
0

You may also like

Niger Delta Avengers Blow Up Shell’s Forcados Export Line

3-Year Old Pupil Found Dead In Toilet… Teacher, Two Nannies Arrested

Petty Traders to be Included in FG Tax Scheme – FIRS

Foreigners Bag 30 Years Jail Term In Nigeria

Fayose Sends SOS To Police IG Over Increasing Kidnappings In Ekiti

Currently government is losing; the people are losing… We have to deregulate – Labaran Maku

Two Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Delta

Another Suicide Bomber Arrested In Bauchi Church

Spanish doctor goes missing in Nigeria, Kidnap suspected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *