OAU Lecturer Found Dead In His Office

A lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education, Mr Nicholas Igbokwe, has been found dead.

According to reports, Igbokwe was found dead in his office in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, this morning.

Mr. Igbokwe was reportedly seen earlier in the day looking all hale and hearty before news surfaced that he had been found dead in his office.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarenwaju has since confirmed the sad news. His corpse has now been taken to the mortuary.

May his soul rest in peace.