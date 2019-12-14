OAU Professor Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen



A professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, Jerome Elusiyan was on reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The deceased lecturer was said to have been the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, before his death in Edo State.

Read Also: OAU Lecturer Found Dead In His Office

Elusiyan was said to have been travelling between Ekpoma and Benin alongside his driver when he was allegedly attacked by gunmen and killed — while his driver was left with gunshot wounds.

The Public Relations Officer of OAUTHC, Mrs Kemi Fasoto confirmed the sad incident.