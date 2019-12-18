Okon Lagos Finally Reacts To Claims He Lied About Losing Weight

Nollywood actor Bishop Umoh a.k.a Okon Lagos came under massive heat a few days ago when he shared pictures of his new shape.

The actor had some days ago taken to social media to share new photos of himself, which showed that he had lost an impressive amount of weight.

However not long after he posted this, he was sighted at an event looking exactly as he has looked for months, causing many to drag him online for lying

Reacting to the backlash, Okon has now shared a new photo of himself at the gym, Okon wrote: ‘” just confuse o. Person no go lose him own weight again in peace? Am I losing anybody’s weight?'”