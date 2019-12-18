Okorocha Denies Confirming Death Of Senator Ben Uwajumogu

by Verity Awala
BREAKING: Uwajumogu, Imo North Senator, slumps, dies
Benjamin Uwajumogu

Senator representing Imo west and former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha has dismissed a newspaper report quoting him as confirming the death of his colleague, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, was reported dead by a Nigerian daily on Wednesday afternoon.

The newspaper quoted Okorocha as confirming the death of Uwajumogu to reporters at the Senate on Wednesday.

According to the report, the lawmaker was said to have slumped in the toilet, while taking his bath and rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he was confirmed dead.

Read Also: Nigeria May Soon Start Having Illiterate Lawmakers; Okorocha (Video)

However, in a swift response to the publication, Okorocha denied speaking with the newspaper, while asking the platform to take down the news.

“I am utterly shocked that a platform like @TheNationNews would go to the extent of putting my name behind such falsehood in the bid to break news.

“Let me reiterate that I didn’t speak to journalists regarding the news making rounds about the passing of Senator Ben Uwajumogu

“I demand that @TheNationNews take down this news piece as it is false and completely misleading.

“One would expect better from such a platform.”

Tags from the story
Benjamin Uwajumogu, rochas okorocha
