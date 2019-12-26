Olamide And Family Share 2019 Christmas Picture

Popular Nigerian singer, Olamide commonly referred to as Baddo took to his Instagram page to share a rare picture of his nuclear family to celebrate Christmas.

In the picture, the YBNL record label boss sat with his long-time girlfriend, Adebukunmi Aisha Sulaiman, and their two sons.

Olamide and Aisha have been together since the beginning of his career and their love became stronger when the rapper proposed to her over a year ago.

The rapper shared the wonderful photo as he wished his fans and followers a merry Christmas.

See his post below: