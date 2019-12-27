Olamide Chases Davido After He Snubs Him At Kizz Daniel’s Concert (Video)

There was a mild drama between Popular Nigerian singers, Davido and Olamide at Kizz Daniel’s concert on Thursday at the Eko hotel.

Both artistes were invited to perform at the event when Davido walked past Olamide, oblivious of his presence.

Apparently, Olamide had just finished performing on stage and he was making way out of the hotel when the DMW boss and his gang arrived.

The indigenous rapper called out to the singer immediately after he sighted him but the latter didn’t even respond.

The YBNL boss ran after the ‘Risky crooner’, holding his shirt to make him stop which he eventually did.

At the end, both artistes exchanged hugs and chatted for a while.

Watch the video below: