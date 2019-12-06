Olamide Is The Artiste Of The Decade – M.I Abaga

Rapper M.I Abaga has shared his thoughts on the artiste who should win the ‘artiste of the decade.’

According to the rapper, Olamide should be the one crowned with this.

Recall Pulse.NG released a list which saw them crowning Wizkid as the artiste of the decade, a pick many social media users have a contrary opinion about.

In a new tweet, Chocolate City boss, M.I have now shared his own opinion concerning the artist of the decade debate and according to him, Olamide deserves this.