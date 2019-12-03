Olamide Reacts As Fans Beg Him To Release Joint Album With Reminisce

Popular Indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to react to a tweet that shows a fan requesting for a joint album with his colleague, Reminisce.

It appears the recent collaborations from the rap kings is not enough because fans are now clamouring for a special body of work from both artistes.

This act didn’t go unnoticed as it caught the attention of Olamide, who in turn, responded by sharing a picture of the tweet with the words,

“Really?”

Fans of the artistes might just be getting their request granted perhaps as a Christmas gift.

See the full post below: