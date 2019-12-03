Olamide Reacts As Fans Beg Him To Release Joint Album With Reminisce

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to react to a tweet that shows a fan requesting for a joint album with his colleague, Reminisce.

Olamide and Reminisce
Nigerian rappers, Olamide and Reminisce

It appears the recent collaborations from the rap kings is not enough because fans are now clamouring for a special body of work from both artistes.

This act didn’t go unnoticed as it caught the attention of Olamide, who in turn, responded by sharing a picture of the tweet with the words,

“Really?”

Fans of the artistes might just be getting their request granted perhaps as a Christmas gift.

See the full post below:

Olamide's post

Tags from the story
Olamide, Reminisce
0

