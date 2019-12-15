Oluwo Of Iwo Divorces Wife Over ‘Personal Irreconcilabe Differences’

The paramount ruler of Iwo land, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, took to his Instagram page to announce divorce from his wife, Ms. Channel Chin.

According to the monarch, he parted ways with his former queen due to irreconcilable differences.

According to the post, the divorce is made known to the public in order to avoid respect and representation awarded to the throne being awarded to the former queen.

See his post below: