Oluwo Of Iwo Lays Curses On Critics Over His Failed Marriage

The divorce between the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 and his estranged queen, Chanel Chin keeps getting messier by the day.

Queen Chanel Chin had taken to social media to reveal that she will expose all that happened in her four-year in the palace.

The king wasted no time in responding saying he has done what he is expected to do as a husband and father in order for his wife to travel to Canada.

Taking to Instagram, Oba Akanbi swore that he was a loving husband. He wrote;

“To whom it may concern

“All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues now, I have this to say to you…. if I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me but if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way.

“May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage Amen.

“To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine. AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty.

“I came in peace and love to all humanity thank you and God bless you all abundantly pelu Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi.” (sic)”

Recall that the Jamaican queen, who was sent packing from the palace two weeks ago alongside her child, has chosen to remain in Nigeria and fight back.