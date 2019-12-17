Omashola Becomes Brand Ambassador For Clothing Line

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola took to his Instagram page to announce that he has been signed as a brand ambassador for clothing line, Season4clothing.

BBNaija's Omashola
BBNaija’s Omashola

With this new endorsement deal, he adds it to his growing list of endorsements from companies such as Plaqadinc and Arla Butter.

Taking to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans, the reality star, who confirmed that fellow reality stars, Ike and Mercy are married, couldn’t contain his excitement.

See his post below:

Omashola
Omashola’s post
