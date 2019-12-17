Omashola Shares Video From Ike, Mercy’s Traditional Wedding

by Amaka Odozi

Image result for Omashola Shares Video From Ike, Mercy's Traditional Wedding

2019 Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Omashola shared a video clip from Ike and Mercy‘s supposed traditional wedding.

In the video, the BBNaija couple, who were dressed in an Igbo traditional attire, were seen sitting down when Omashola approached them to congratulate them.

Ike then proclaimed,

“I Am Now A Married Man”

Taking to Instagram, the Delta state born reality star congratulated the newly wedded couple once again by sharing the video and the words;

“Congratulations guys 💕🎉”

It is, however, yet to be confirmed whether a wedding actually held as it could have either been a movie shoot or music video shoot.

Read Also: Tacha Sues Blessing Okoro For Defamation Of Character; Demands N20m As Compensation (Photos)

Watch the video below:

