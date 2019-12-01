Omawumi Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Sexy Swimwear

Vocal powerhouse Omawumi is out here flaunting her sexiness all over social media and we love it.

The mom of one, took to her Instagram page to share sexy photos of herself rocking a blue piece of bikini which did a good job showing off her curves.

She captioned the images;

Getting my body, soul and spirit ready for the stage tonight!

#musclesrelaxed

#OMAWUMILIVE at the @dreambeachctn this evening…

#INHERFEELINGSTOUR featuring @officialwaje @sessimeofficiel and @blackt_igwe

This is coming weeks after the singer made it known she will never leave her man if he cheats on her.