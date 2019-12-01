Omawumi Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Sexy Swimwear

by Temitope Alabi
Omawumi
Omawumi

Vocal powerhouse Omawumi is out here flaunting her sexiness all over social media and we love it.

The mom of one, took to her Instagram page to share sexy photos of herself rocking a blue piece of bikini which did a good job showing off her curves.

Read Also: “I Won’t Leave My Husband If He Cheats On Me”, Says Omawumi

She captioned the images;

Omawumi
Omawumi

Getting my body, soul and spirit ready for the stage tonight!
#musclesrelaxed
#OMAWUMILIVE at the @dreambeachctn this evening…
#INHERFEELINGSTOUR featuring @officialwaje @sessimeofficiel and @blackt_igwe

This is coming weeks after the singer made it known she will never leave her man if he cheats on her.

Tags from the story
omawumi
0

You may also like

Toke Makinwa To Set-up Her Own Hair Line

Singer,Baba Fryo beaten up by Policemen ,admitted in the hospital

Full artiste line up for Felabration 2016

Still G.O.O.D: Dbanj Features On Kanye West’s New Album

Hilarious: The Funniest Jay Z Diving Memes

Fake life is part of the show business – Gladys Norvo

John Dumelo denies rumours of secret marriage

Toke Makinwa Speaks At New York University (Photos)

SEE Official Photos From Monalisa Chinda’s Traditional Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *