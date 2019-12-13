Omokri Reacts To Buhari’s Visa On Arrival Policy For Africans

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the proposal by the President to offer visa on arrival to all African nationals to Nigeria.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

This proposed policy, which was announced in Egypt by the President  and it has been received well in a lot of quarters on the continent.

Also Read: Visa On Arrival: I Am Disappointed In President Buhari: Kemi Olunloyo

However, according to Reno, the policy does  not make any sense considering that Nigerians in diaspora who are citizens of other countries not to be awarded the same opportunity.

See his tweet below:

