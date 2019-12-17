Omokri To Buhari: I Don’t Wish You A Happy Birthday

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has joined a host of others in celebrating the President on his 77th birthday.

However, in a surprise birthday message to the President, the staunch critic expressed that he won’t be wishing the President a happy birthday because he has that already.

Also Read: Etinosa Is Misguided – Reno Omokri Slams Actress Over Netflix ‘Gay Jesus’ Movie

In a surprise move, the staunch critic pointed out that the President should remember and elevate the reported 89 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty out of that situation.

See his post below: